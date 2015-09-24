(Recasts lead, adds details of Obama's agenda)
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 President Barack Obama will
push Russian President Vladimir Putin to explain how his
country's military presence in Syria will contribute to the
defeat the Islamic State when the two leaders meet next week,
White House officials said on Thursday.
Obama and Putin will hold a bilateral meeting on Monday
afternoon during the three-day session of the United Nations
General Assembly in New York.
"There's a lot of talk and now it's time for clarity and for
Russia to come clean and come clear on just exactly how it
proposes to be a constructive contributor to what is already an
ongoing multi-nation coalition," said Celeste Wallander, the
White House National Security Council's senior director for
Russia.
Wallander added that Russia's argument that its recently
enhanced military presence in the region will counter Islamic
State, "doesn't really hold water."
Obama will also press Putin to live up to commitments Russia
made in February to pull its military out of Ukraine by the end
of the year, Wallander said.
In a meeting scheduled for Monday morning with Indian Prime
Minister Narendra Modi, Obama is expected to discuss India's
commitments to fighting climate change ahead of an international
conference on climate scheduled for December in Paris.
Obama will also have the opportunity to talk to Cuban
President Raul Castro at some point during the meeting, the
White House said.
The White House said Obama will likely meet with other
leaders, but he is not expected to meet with Iranian President
Hassan Rouhani despite the nuclear deal Washington and other
world partners recently reached with Tehran.
Obama is planning to speak on poverty, peace keeping, and
efforts to counter violent extremism around the world at the
meeting, the White House said.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards and Roberta Rampton; Editing by
Sandra Maler)