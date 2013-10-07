NUSA DUA, Indonesia Oct 7 The United States and
Russia have agreed to press the United Nations to set a date for
a Syria peace conference sometime in the second week of
November, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday
after talks with his Russian counterpart.
"We will urge a date to be set as soon as possible," Kerry
told reporters at a joint news conference with Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Kerry also said that the start of the destruction of
chemical weapons in Syria was a "good beginning" and, in unusual
praise for Damascus, said Syria's government should be given
credit for complying with a recent U.N. resolution to destroy
its chemical weapons arsenal.
"I am not going to vouch today for what happens months down
the road but it is a good beginning, and we should welcome a
good beginning," he added.