NUSA DUA, Indonesia Oct 7 The United States and Russia have agreed to press the United Nations to set a date for a Syria peace conference sometime in the second week of November, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday after talks with his Russian counterpart.

"We will urge a date to be set as soon as possible," Kerry told reporters at a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Kerry also said that the start of the destruction of chemical weapons in Syria was a "good beginning" and, in unusual praise for Damascus, said Syria's government should be given credit for complying with a recent U.N. resolution to destroy its chemical weapons arsenal.

"I am not going to vouch today for what happens months down the road but it is a good beginning, and we should welcome a good beginning," he added.