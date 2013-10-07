By Lesley Wroughton
NUSA DUA, Indonesia Oct 7 U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry lauded the start of destruction of chemical
weapons in Syria as a "good beginning" and said Washington and
Moscow had agreed to press the United Nations to set a date for
a Syria peace conference in November.
In unusual praise for Damascus, Kerry also gave the
government of President Bashar al-Assad credit for quickly
complying with the U.N. resolution on destroying its chemical
weapons arsenal.
"I think it is extremely significant that yesterday, Sunday,
within a week of the resolution being passed, some chemical
weapons were already being destroyed," Kerry said at a joint
news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at
an Asia-Pacific summit on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.
"I think it's also credit to the Assad regime for complying
rapidly, as they are supposed to."
But he added: "Now, we hope that will continue. I'm not
going to vouch today for what happens months down the road, but
it's a good beginning, and we should welcome a good beginning."
A team of international experts from the Organization for
the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in The Hague and U.N.
personnel began destroying Syria's chemical gas arsenal on
Sunday.
Their work follows an agreement hammered out between
Washington and Moscow after a deadly Aug 21 chemical weapons
attack in the suburbs of Damascus, which prompted U.S. threats
of air strikes against the Syrian government. The elimination of
the chemical weapons is expected to continue until at least
mid-2014.
More than 100,000 people have died in Syria's conflict,
which began in early 2011 with peaceful demonstrations seeking
more democracy but deteriorated into a sectarian civil war.
On Bali, Kerry and Lavrov first met with aides and then
one-on-one, discussing ways to end Syria's civil war and talks
on Oct. 15-16 between world powers and Iran on ending a dispute
over its nuclear weapons program.
Kerry characterized his meeting with Lavrov as "one of the
most productive we have had", saying they spoke at length about
ways to bring Syria's warring parties together in Geneva, known
as the Geneva 2 talks.
"We re-committed today very specific efforts to move the
Geneva process as rapidly as possible," Kerry said, saying both
sides would "lay the groundwork for a round of talks".
They will meet with United Nations special envoy for Syria,
Lakhdar Brahimi, to finalise a date for the peace conference, he
added.
Brahimi said on Sunday it was not certain that the peace
talks would take place in mid-November as planned.
ASSAD SAYS REBELS SHOULD DISARM
Assad told a German magazine he would not negotiate with
rebels until they laid down their arms, and said his most
powerful ally Russia supported his government more than ever.
He said he did not believe it was possible to solve the conflict
through negotiations with the rebels.
"In my view, a political opposition does not carry weapons.
If someone drops his weapons and wants to return to daily life,
then we can discuss it," he was quoted as saying by Der Spiegel.
Kerry was however hopeful for talks in November.
"It is our mutual hope that that can happen in November and
we are both intent and determined in consultations with our
friends in these efforts to try to make certain this can happen
in November," he said, adding: "A final date and terms of
participation will have to be determined by the United Nations."
Lavrov, speaking through an interpreter, said Moscow would
"do everything" it could to ensure that Assad abides by the U.N.
resolution, which demands the eradication of Syria's chemical
weapons and endorses a plan for a political transition in Syria.
But Lavrov said Syria's opposition groups could not set
pre-conditions for the talks in Geneva and should come prepared
to "speak with one voice".
Kerry also dismissed a suggestion that the United States and
Iran were becoming closer.
Washington has insisted that actions, not words, by Iran
will convince it that Tehran is serious about resolving
differences.
Kerry said the U.S. and its allies were waiting for plans
from Iran that show its nuclear program was being used for
peaceful purposes, and not to develop nuclear weapons.
"The United States and our allies are absolutely prepared to
move in appropriate ways to meet their actions, so we still have
to wait and see where that comes out," Kerry added.
But he added: "The talk of these first days and the
exchanges of a couple of gains and phone call do not indicate
closeness," said Kerry. "They indicate an opportunity, they
indicate an opening of a door to some discussion," he added.
Six world powers - the United States, Britain, France,
Russia, China and Germany - are to meet with Iran in Geneva next
week.
Kerry said he and Lavrov also discussed talks between Moscow
and Washington on cooperation in missile defence.
"I think we are in a place now where the next step of that
discussion can take place regardless of what happens with
respect to Iran," Kerry said. "We would like to reach an
understanding with Russia and I think Russia would like to reach
an understanding with us."