* Clinton says disagreement with Russia on Syria remain
* Says if Russia resistant, U.S. will work with others
* Makes little progress to ease South China Sea tensions
By Andrew Quinn
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 9 Sharp divisions
remain with Moscow over the Syria crisis, U.S. Secretary of
State Hillary Clinton said on Sunday, as she wrapped up an Asia
tour in which she also made little headway with China on easing
tensions in the South China Sea.
Clinton said she had made the case for increasing pressure
on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in talks with Russian
President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, but
had come away pessimistic about the chances of closing the gap
before the U.N. General Assembly this month.
"If we can make progress in New York in the run-up to the
U.N. General Assembly, we can certainly try," Clinton told
reporters in Vladivostok, where she attended a Pacific Rim
summit hosted by the Russian leader.
"But we have to be realistic. We haven't seen eye-to-eye on
Syria. That may continue. And if it does continue then we will
work with like-minded states to support the Syrian opposition to
hasten the day when Assad falls."
On her 11-day Asia trip, Clinton sought to push for more
forceful international steps on Syria, greater unity over Iran's
nuclear programme and a multilateral mechanism for China to deal
with maritime territorial disputes with its Southeast Asian
neighbours.
But she appeared to gain little traction with either the
Chinese and Russian leadership, both of which restated their
firm opposition to what they see as U.S. meddling.
"Our U.S. partners prefer measures like threats, increased
pressure and new sanctions against both Syria and Iran. We do
not agree with this in principle," Russia's Lavrov told
reporters after his talks with Clinton on Saturday.
Putin declined to give details of his brief talks with
Clinton but said that although they had been had been
constructive and useful, they had yielded no agreements.
Clinton said she would continue to work with Lavrov to see
if the U.N. Security Council could formally endorse an agreement
brokered by former U.N. Syria envoy Kofi Annan which envisages a
transitional governing authority for Syria.
But she added that such a step would only be effective if it
carried specific penalties if Assad fails to comply - something
Russia has repeatedly resisted.
"There's no point passing a resolution with no teeth because
we've seen time and time again that Assad will ignore it and
keep attacking his own people," Clinton said.
When the agreement Russia wants the Security Council to
endorse was reached in late June, it left open the question of
what part Assad might play in a Syrian political process. Russia
says his exit must not be a precondition forced from outside.
UPHILL STRUGGLE
Clinton's uphill struggle in Vladivostok capped more than a
week of arduous diplomacy which took her first to the tiny
Pacific state of the Cook Islands and also featured stops in
Indonesia, East Timor and Brunei.
She also visited Beijing, which has joined Russia in
blocking U.S.-led efforts to rally a strong response to Syria at
the United Nations, and engaged in an increasingly angry war of
words with some of its neighbours in Southeast Asia over
disputed shoals and islets in the South China Sea.
The South China Sea frictions echo similar tensions between
China and Japan over the uninhabited Diaoyu islands - called
Senkaku in Japan - and surrounding fishing areas and potentially
rich gas deposits, and both have set Beijing directly at
loggerheads with U.S. allies such as Japan and the Philippines.
The United States has repeatedly said that it takes no
position on the competing claims of sovereignty in the South
China Sea, which command important international trade routes
and lie atop potentially huge energy deposits.
But it has sought unsuccessfully to use its diplomatic
weight to push China to drop its opposition to a "code of
conduct" for the region, which U.S. officials say could reduce
tensions in a region analysts call Asia's most dangerous
potential military flashpoint.
China, which says it has historical claim to a huge swathe
of the South and East China Seas and would rather deal with each
of the less powerful claimants individually, showed no sign of
backing down following Clinton's trip.
"Regarding the South China Sea, the position of the Chinese
government has been consistent and clear cut. China has
sovereignty over the islands in the South China Sea and their
adjacent waters," Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jieche told
reporters after his talks with Clinton.
Clinton used her Beijing visit to stress the breadth and
depth of the Sino-U.S. relationship, saying it was both strong
and important enough to withstand differences on individual
issues.
But Chinese state media kept up criticism of U.S. policy
before the visit, suggesting that the United States was seeking
to "sow discord" as the Obama administration pivots its
attention to the Asia-Pacific following years of entanglement in
military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.