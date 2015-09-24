WASHINGTON, Sept 24 President Barack Obama will
meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday afternoon
at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, White House
officials said on Thursday.
Obama will seek to understand how the Russian government
plans to counter Islamic State by increasing its military
presence in Syria, said Celeste Wallander, the White House
National Security Council's senior director for Russia.
"There's a lot of talk and now it's time for clarity and for
Russia to come clean and come clear on just exactly how it
proposes to be a constructive contributor to what is already an
ongoing multi-nation coalition," Wallander told reporters ahead
the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly, which
Obama will join Sunday through Tuesday.
Obama will press Putin to live up to commitments Russia made
in February to pull its military out of Ukraine by the end of
the year, Wallander said.
Obama will also have the opportunity to talk to Cuban
President Raul Castro at some point during the meeting, the
White House said.
