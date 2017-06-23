(Repeats to widen distribution)
By Joel Schectman, Dustin Volz and Jack Stubbs
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology
companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP
, are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to
closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia
has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the
West, a Reuters investigation has found.
Russian authorities are asking Western tech companies to
allow them to review source code for security products such as
firewalls, anti-virus applications and software containing
encryption before permitting the products to be imported and
sold in the country. The requests, which have increased since
2014, are ostensibly done to ensure foreign spy agencies have
not hidden any "backdoors" that would allow them to burrow into
Russian systems.
But those inspections also provide the Russians an
opportunity to find vulnerabilities in the products' source code
- instructions that control the basic operations of computer
equipment - current and former U.S. officials and security
experts said.
While a number of U.S. firms say they are playing ball to
preserve their entree to Russia's huge tech market, at least one
U.S. firm, Symantec, told Reuters it has stopped
cooperating with the source code reviews over security concerns.
That halt has not been previously reported.
Symantec said one of the labs inspecting its products was
not independent enough from the Russian government.
U.S. officials say they have warned firms about the risks of
allowing the Russians to review their products' source code,
because of fears it could be used in cyber attacks. But they say
they have no legal authority to stop the practice unless the
technology has restricted military applications or violates U.S.
sanctions.
From their side, companies say they are under pressure to
acquiesce to the demands from Russian regulators or risk being
shut out of a lucrative market. The companies say they only
allow Russia to review their source code in secure facilities
that prevent code from being copied or altered. (Graphic on
source code review process: tmsnrt.rs/2sZudWT)
The demands are being made by Russia’s Federal Security
Service (FSB), which the U.S. government says took part in the
cyber attacks on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign
and the 2014 hack of 500 million Yahoo email accounts. The FSB,
which has denied involvement in both the election and Yahoo
hacks, doubles as a regulator charged with approving the sale of
sophisticated technology products in Russia.
The reviews are also conducted by the Federal Service for
Technical and Export Control (FSTEC), a Russian defense agency
tasked with countering cyber espionage and protecting state
secrets. Records published by FSTEC and reviewed by Reuters show
that from 1996 to 2013, it conducted source code reviews as part
of approvals for 13 technology products from Western companies.
In the past three years alone it carried out 28 reviews.
A Kremlin spokesman referred all questions to the FSB. The
FSB did not respond to requests for comment. FSTEC said in a
statement that its reviews were in line with international
practice. The U.S. State Department declined to comment.
Moscow's source code requests have mushroomed in scope since
U.S.-Russia relations went into a tailspin following the Russian
annexation of Crimea in 2014, according to eight current and
former U.S. officials, four company executives, three U.S. trade
attorneys and Russian regulatory documents.
In addition to IBM, Cisco and Germany's SAP, Hewlett Packard
Enterprise Co and McAfee have also allowed Russia to
conduct source code reviews of their products, according to
people familiar with the companies' interactions with Moscow and
Russian regulatory records.
Until now, little has been known about that regulatory
review process outside of the industry. The FSTEC documents and
interviews with those involved in the reviews provide a rare
window into the tense push-and-pull between technology companies
and governments in an era of mounting alarm about hacking.
Roszel Thomsen, an attorney who helps U.S. tech companies
navigate Russia import laws, said the firms must balance the
dangers of revealing source code to Russian security services
against possible lost sales.
"Some companies do refuse," he said. "Others look at the
potential market and take the risk."
"WE HAVE A REAL CONCERN"
If tech firms do decline the FSB's source code requests,
then approval for their products can be indefinitely delayed or
denied outright, U.S. trade attorneys and U.S. officials said.
The Russian information technology market is expected to be
worth $18.4 billion this year, according to market researcher
International Data Corporation (IDC).
Six current and former U.S. officials who have dealt with
companies on the issue said they are suspicious about Russia's
motives for the expanded reviews.
"It’s something we have a real concern about," said a former
senior Commerce Department official who had direct knowledge of
the interaction between U.S. companies and Russian officials
until he left office this year. "You have to ask yourself what
it is they are trying to do, and clearly they are trying to look
for information they can use to their advantage to exploit, and
that’s obviously a real problem."
However, none of the officials who spoke to Reuters could
point to specific examples of hacks or cyber espionage that were
made possible by the review process.
Source code requests are not unique to Russia. In the United
States, tech companies allow the government to audit source code
in limited instances as part of defense contracts and other
sensitive government work. China sometimes also requires source
code reviews as a condition to import commercial software, U.S.
trade attorneys say.
"CLEAN ROOMS"
The reviews often takes place in secure facilities known as
"clean rooms." Several of the Russian companies that conduct the
testing for Western tech companies on behalf of Russian
regulators have current or previous links to the Russian
military, according to their websites.
Echelon, a Moscow-based technology testing company, is one
of several independent FSB-accredited testing centers that
Western companies can hire to help obtain FSB approval for their
products.
Echelon CEO Alexey Markov told Reuters his engineers review
source code in special laboratories, controlled by the
companies, where no software data can be altered or transferred.
Markov said Echelon is a private and independent company but
does have a business relationship with Russia’s military and law
enforcement authorities.
Echelon’s website touts medals it was awarded in 2013 by
Russia’s Ministry of Defense for "protection of state secrets."
The company’s website also sometimes refers to Markov as the
"Head of Attestation Center of the Ministry of Defense."
In an email, Markov said that title is only intended to
convey Echelon’s role as a certified outside tester of military
technology testing. The medals were generic and insignificant,
he said.
But for Symantec, the lab "didn't meet our bar" for
independence, said spokeswoman Kristen Batch.
“In the case of Russia, we decided the protection of our
customer base through the deployment of uncompromised security
products was more important than pursuing an increase in market
share in Russia,” said Batch, who added that the company did not
believe Russia had tried to hack into its products.
In 2016, the company decided it would no longer use third
parties, including Echelon, that have ties to a foreign state or
get most of their revenue from government-mandated security
testing.
"It poses a risk to the integrity of our products that we
are not willing to accept," she said.
Without the source code approval, Symantec can no longer get
approval to sell some of its business-oriented security products
in Russia. "As a result, we do minimal business there," she
said.
Markov declined to comment on Symantec’s decision, citing a
non-disclosure agreement with the company.
TRUSTED LABS
Over the past year, HP has used Echelon to allow FSTEC to
review source code, according to the agency's records. A company
spokesman declined to comment.
An IBM spokesman confirmed the company allows Russia to
review its source code in secure, company-controlled facilities
"where strict procedures are followed."
FSTEC certification records showed the Information Security
Center, an independent testing company based outside Moscow, has
reviewed IBM’s source code on behalf of the agency. The company
was founded more than 20 years ago under the auspices of an
institute within Russia’s Ministry of Defense, according to its
website. The company did not respond to requests for comment.
In a statement, McAfee said the Russia code reviews were
conducted at "certified testing labs" at company-owned premises
in the United States.
SAP allows Russia to review and test source code in a secure
SAP facility in Germany, according to a person familiar with the
process. In a company statement, SAP said the review process
assures Russian customers “their SAP software investments are
safe and secure.”
Cisco has recently allowed Russia to review source code,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
A Cisco spokeswoman declined to comment on the company's
interactions with Russian authorities but said the firm does
sometimes allow regulators to inspect small parts of its code in
"trusted" independent labs and that the reviews do not
compromise the security of its products.
Before allowing the reviews, Cisco scrutinizes the code to
ensure they are not exposing vulnerabilities that could be used
to hack the products, she said.
(Reporting by Joel Schectman and Dustin Volz in Washington and
Jack Stubbs in Moscow; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Ross
Colvin)