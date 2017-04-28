April 28 Two Russian nationals arrested in the
United States last October on charges of conspiring to export
sensitive military technology from the United States to Russia
were sentenced to time served on Friday, a spokesman for U.S.
prosecutors said.
Dmitrii Aleksandrovich Karpenko, 33, and Alexey Krutilin,
27, both pleaded guilty on March 8 and were sentenced by U.S.
District Judge Leo Glasser in Brooklyn. They have agreed to
immediate deportation to Russia, where both live, the spokesman
said.
U.S. prosecutors said the two defendants planned to obtain
microelectronics from manufacturers and suppliers in the United
States and export them to Russia while evading government
controls on high-tech exports.
The technology at issue included devices used in radar and
missile guidance systems, prosecutors said. The United States
restricts the export of items it believes could contribute to
weapons proliferation and undermine U.S. national security.
Karpenko and Krutilin were arrested in Denver on Oct. 5 in a
sting operation arranged by U.S. Department of Homeland Security
agents posing as sellers, according to court filings.
In briefs filed in the Brooklyn court, lawyers for Karpenko
and Krutilin said that while the two men knew the purpose of
their trip was illegal, they had been sent by their employer, a
Russian company called Aelek, and did not plan the purchases
themselves.
The lawyers could not immediately be reached for comment.
Prosecutors said last October that Karpenko and Krutilin
conspired with Alexey Barysheff, a U.S. citizen living in
Brooklyn who was also arrested. Prosecutors say Barysheff set up
front companies to buy and export electronics.
Barysheff has also pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be
sentenced on June 17, court records show.
(Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)