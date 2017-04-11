KIEV, April 11 Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko got assurances from U.S. Secretary of State Rex
Tillerson that Washington will not allow any deal that links the
fates of Ukraine and Syria, Poroshenko's office said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Poroshenko and Tillerson spoke by phone on the eve of
Tillerson's visit to Moscow, which is set to be an early foreign
policy test for the Donald Trump administration.
Kiev is nervous at the prospect of Washington and Moscow
cutting a deal behind its back over Crimea, which Moscow annexed
in 2014, and Ukrainian territory seized by Russian-backed
separatists.
"Rex Tillerson emphasized that Washington will not allow any
package deal as regards solution to the situation in Ukraine and
Syria," the statement said.
