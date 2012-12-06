* Russia would get normal trade relations with U.S.
* House approved bill in November, Obama expected to sign it
* Names of Russian human rights violators to be publicized
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 The U.S. Senate was poised on
Thursday to approve legislation to punish Russian human rights
violators as part of a broader bill to expand U.S. trade with
the former Cold War enemy.
The vote would send the package to President Barack Obama,
who is expected to sign it into law despite Moscow's warning
that the human rights provisions will damage relations.
The House voted 365-43 last month to approve the bill, which
grants "permanent normal trade relations" (PNTR) to Russia by
lifting a Cold War-era restriction on trade.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said the Senate would vote
on the bill on Thursday after wrapping up five hours of debate
earlier in the week.
"Russia is a fast-growing market. For the United States to
share in that growth, we must first pass PNTR. And if we do,
American exports to Russia are projected to double in five
years," Senate Finance Committee Chairman Max Baucus, a Montana
Democrat, said on Wednesday on the Senate floor.
Business groups have been pushing Congress for months to
approve the bill, which would ensure that U.S. companies get all
the benefits of Russia's entry into the World Trade
Organization. Russia joined the WTO on Aug. 22.
Without it, the groups fear they will be left at a
disadvantage to companies around the world that already have
full WTO relations with Russia.
The United States also cannot use the WTO dispute-settlement
system to challenge any Russian actions that unfairly restrict
U.S. imports until PNTR is approved.
But many U.S. lawmakers refused to take the step, which
requires lifting a 1974 human rights measure known as the
Jackson-Vanik amendment, without new human rights legislation.
Jackson-Vanik tied the most favorable U.S. tariff rates to
the rights of Jews in the former Soviet Union to emigrate
freely. While it is broadly considered a success, it is a relic
of the Cold War and at odds with WTO rules.
DEATH OF ANTI-CORRUPTION LAWYER
The PNTR bill, in a provision that infuriates Moscow,
directs Obama to publish the names of Russians allegedly
involved in the abuse and death of Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian
anti-corruption lawyer who died in a Russian jail in 2009.
It also would require the United States to deny visas and
freeze the assets of any individual on the list, as well as
other human rights violators in Russia on an ongoing basis.
Moscow has warned that the human rights provision would hurt
relations and has promised to retaliate if it becomes law.
"The allegations that this legislation infringes on Russian
sovereignty is nonsense ... It can not force human rights
abusers in Russia to stop what they're doing," Senator John
McCain, an Arizona Republican, said.
"But if they continue, what this legislation does is to tell
those individuals that they can not bank their money in the
United States, they are not welcome in this country and they can
not visit this country and they will have no access to the U.S.
financial system," McCain said.
Senator Ben Cardin, a Maryland Democrat who helped craft the
Magnitsky provision, said he would continue pushing to make it
universal in scope so it could be used to punish other human
rights violators around the world.
The PNTR bill also contains measures that put pressure on
the White House to make sure that Russia abides by WTO rules.
"If there are areas where Russia is not in compliance with
its obligations, the administration is required to develop an
action plan to address them," said Senator Orrin Hatch, the top
Republican on the Senate Finance Committee.