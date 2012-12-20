* U.S. human rights measure strains ties with Russia
* Action clears way for U.S., Russia to establish WTO ties
* Potential disputes looming on US-Russia steel, meat trade
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Dec 20 President Barack Obama on
Thursday formally granted "permanent normal trade relations" to
Russia, following congressional action that cleared the way for
him to remove a Cold War-era vestige on trade but also raised
tensions with Moscow.
"The Russian Federation has been found to be in full
compliance with the freedom of emigration requirement" under the
1974 Jackson-Vanik amendment, Obama said in a proclamation.
That provision had tied favorable U.S. tariffs rates to the
rights of Jews in the former Soviet Union to emigrate freely.
The House of Representatives and the Senate overwhelmingly
passed legislation allowing Obama to grant permanent normal
trade relations, or PNTR, to Russia in order to ensure that U.S.
companies share the full benefits of Russia's recent entry in
the World Trade Organization.
But Congress tied the PNTR bill to legislation that punishes
Russian human rights violators by barring them from visiting the
United States and freezing any assets they have in U.S. banks.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday harshly
criticized the human rights measure, named for Sergei Magnitsky,
a Russian anti-corruption lawyer who died in 2009 in a Russian
jail.
"This is very bad. This, of course, poisons our
relationship," Putin told his annual news conference.
Putin said he backed tit-for-tat legislation approved by
Russia's lower house of parliament to prevent Americans from
adopting Russian children and bar entry to U.S. citizens accused
of abusing Russians' rights.
COMPLAINTS AHEAD?
The chilly atmosphere notwithstanding, Obama's proclamation
permits Russia and the United States to establish WTO relations
in Geneva. Jackson-Vanik, which was still on the books when
Russia joined the WTO in August, had delayed that step.
"We can now move to apply the WTO Agreement between the
United States and Russia, giving the United States the benefits
of Russia's WTO commitments and the tools to enforce them," U.S.
Trade Representative Ron Kirk said in a statement.
Assuming WTO relations are set up quickly, the United States
and Russia could file complaints against each other in the
coming months.
Earlier in December, Russia banned imports of meat
containing any trace of ractopamine, a feed additive widely used
in the United States to make meat leaner.
Kirk and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack have pushed
Russia to lift the ban because they say it appears to violate
Russia's WTO commitments.
The United Nation's food agency in July said ractopamine
"had no impact on human health" if residues stay within
recommended levels.
Meanwhile, Edward Verona, president of the U.S.-Russia
Business Council, warned in the group's latest newsletter that
Russia could file a WTO complaint against U.S. anti-dumping and
countervailing duties on Russian steel.
Obama on Thursday also established PNTR for Moldova, a
former Soviet republic that joined the WTO in 2001. Congress had
neglected to pass authorizing legislation for the past decade,
but finally attended to the issue in the Russia PNTR bill.