(Corrects headline to say Senate committee, not full Senate,
approved bill)
WASHINGTON, July 18 The Senate Finance Committee
on Wednesday unanimously approved a bill to ensure U.S.
exporters share in the benefits of Russia's upcoming accession
to the World Trade Organization and to also punish Russian
officials for human rights violations.
The strong bipartisan vote improves chances for the bill to
move quickly through the full Senate and the House of
Representatives and be signed into law by President Barack Obama
before Russia enters the WTO in August.
"That is our deadline for passing PNTR (permanent normal
trade relations)," Senate Finance Committee Chairman Max Baucus
said. "If we miss that deadline, American farmers, ranchers and
businesses will lose out to the other 154 members of the WTO."
Congress is under pressure from the White House and the
business community to lift a Cold War human rights provision
known as the Jackson-Vanik amendment that is at odds with WTO
rules requiring members to treat exports from all other members
the same on an unconditional basis.
The 1974 provision tied favorable U.S. tariff rates on
Russian goods to the rights of Russian Jews to emigrate freely.
It is mostly symbolic now because both Democratic and Republican
administrations have judged Russia to be in compliance since the
1990s. But it remains on the books.
If Congress does not act, Russia could deny U.S. firms some
of the market-opening concessions it made to join the WTO,
putting those companies at a disadvantage to foreign competitors
in one of the world's 10-largest economies.
Earlier on Wednesday, the upper house of Russia's parliament
overwhelmingly passed legislation to implement the commitments
Moscow made to join the WTO. Once Russian President Vladimir
Putin signs the bill and formally notifies the WTO, Russia will
become the newest member of the WTO in 30 days.
(Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Vicki Allen and Cynthia
Osterman)