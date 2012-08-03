WASHINGTON Aug 2 U.S. House Majority Leader
Eric Cantor said on Thursday that the House of Representatives
will take up a bill to normalize trade relations with Russia
this fall, if the Democratic-majority Senate and President
Barack Obama "commit to support" passage before the end of
September.
The White House has called normalizing trade relations with
Russia its top legislative trade priority this year. Republicans
have complained that Obama has not done enough to whip up
Democratic support for the effort.
A top House Democrat said the trade bill would have strong
support when it is brought up for a vote.
"We must work together to get Russia PNTR (Permanent Normal
Trade Relations) done so American businesses aren't
disadvantaged," said Representative Steny Hoyer, the second
ranking Democrat in the House. "I'm confident that when
Republicans schedule the bill, it will pass the House with a
strong majority."
Business groups hoped Congress would pass the legislation
before Russia enters the World Trade Organization on Aug. 22,
otherwise, they said, there is a risk that U.S. businesses and
farmers will not share in all the market-opening concessions
Russia made to join the world trade body.
But the U.S. Congress is taking a month-long recess during
August.
Cantor said that when the House considers the Russia trade
bill, it will include human rights provisions known as the
Sergei Magnitsky Rule of Law Accountability Act. Cantor also
said the House would take up the measure under "suspension of
the rules," meaning lawmakers could not amend it on the House
floor.
"Upon our return from the August constituent work period,
the House is prepared to take up under suspension of the rules a
bill to extend Permanent Normal Trade Relations (PNTR) to
Russia, combined with the Sergei Magnitsky Rule of Law
Accountability Act, should the Senate and President commit to
support passage before the end of September," Cantor's
one-sentence statement said.
The Russia trade bill would repeal a mostly symbolic
Cold-War era restriction on trade between the two countries
known as the Jackson-Vanik amendment, which was passed in 1974
to pressure the former Soviet Union to allow Jews to emigrate.
But the effort to normalize trade ties has been stymied by
the perception that doing so would help Russia at a time when
many lawmakers are frustrated by Moscow's support for Syria and
Iran and question its commitment to democracy, human rights and
the rule of law.
Advocates of the Magnitsky bill want that legislation
included in the Russia trade bill so it can replace the
Jackson-Vanik amendment as part of U.S. law on trade with
Russia.
The Magnitsky legislation is named for an anti-corruption
Russian lawyer who died in 2009 after a year in Russian jails.
It calls for the United States to ban visas and freeze the
assets of people believed responsible for Magnitsky's death, and
would penalize other human rights abusers in Russia.