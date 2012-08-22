* Russia formally joined WTO on Wednesday
* Congress under pressure to lift Cold War trade measure
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Aug 22 U.S. agricultural, aircraft
and other exports to Russia could suffer unless Congress passes
legislation soon recognizing the former Cold War enemy is now a
fellow member of the World Trade Organization, trade experts and
business groups said.
After 18 years of on-and-off negotiations, Moscow met the
requirements set by the United States and other countries for
joining the WTO and became its newest member on Wednesday.
The Peterson Institute for International Economics estimates
that U.S. exports to Russia could double over the next five
years to $11 billion as a result of the tariff cuts and other
reforms Moscow made to join the WTO.
But in the short term, U.S. exports to Russia are at risk
because Congress has not yet lifted a 1974 provision known as
the Jackson-Vanik amendment that stands in the way of "permanent
normal trade relations" (PNTR) with Moscow.
"In order for American manufacturers, workers, service
providers, farmers and ranchers to take full advantage of
Russia's WTO membership, Congress must act to terminate
Jackson-Vanik and authorize permanent normal trade relations for
Russia," U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said in a statement
congratulating Russia on its entry into the WTO.
Jackson-Vanik tied normal U.S. tariff rates to the rights of
Jews in the former Soviet Union to emigrate freely.
The White House has deemed Russia to be compliance with the
provision for nearly 20 years. But it remains on the books and
is at odds with WTO rules requiring members to provide each
other normal trade relations on an unconditional basis.
U.S. business groups hope Congress will approve PNTR in
September after it returns from a month-long recess, but worry
the legislation could be delayed until after the Nov. 6
elections or possibly until 2013.
"The whole world is ready - except the United States. Until
Congress approves PNTR with Russia, Moscow will be free to deny
the United States the full benefits of its reforms," said Thomas
Donohue, president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
"By standing still on trade, America risks being left behind
once again. Because of our inaction on PNTR, European and Asian
companies have won a head start in the Russian market," he said.
Anders Aslund, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute,
said he believed Russia is willing to give the United States a
little more time to pass PNTR before ratcheting up the pressure
on U.S. exporters.
"My sense from the Russians is that they will not say very
much to begin with because they think it will get done. But if
it's not done by the end of the year, then they will raise a lot
of noise," Aslund said.
Without PNTR, U.S. pork and poultry producers would be
vulnerable to Russia's tendency to shut down imports on the
basis of alleged health concerns, Aslund said.
Russia also might punish the United States by awarding
certain state contracts to other suppliers.
Russian airline Aeroflot could decide to buy
airplanes from European manufacturer Airbus instead of
Boeing, or the Russian railways could buy equipment from
Siemens instead of General Electric, Aslund
said.
European auto companies also could gain a decisive advantage
in the Russian market over U.S. companies if Congress does not
act soon, he said.