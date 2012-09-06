* Business groups hope for vote soon on Russia trade bill
* Still no date for action in U.S. House, Senate
* Russian president criticizes Romney as "mistaken"
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney would support legislation to upgrade U.S.
trade relations with Russia only if Congress also passes a
measure to go after Russian human right violators, his campaign
said on Thursday.
"Gov. Romney believes that permanent normal trade relations
(PNTR) should only be granted to Russia on the condition that
the Magnitsky human rights bill be passed," Lanhee Chen, policy
director for the Romney campaign, said in a statement.
Chen was referring to legislation being considered in
Congress that would require the U.S. government to impose
sanctions on people believed responsible for the death of Sergei
Magnitsky, an anti-corruption lawyer who died in a Russian
prison, and other human rights violators.
Chen also accused the Obama administration of trying to
"scuttle" the bill. U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk told
lawmakers in June the administration would prefer a "clean" PNTR
bill without the Magnitsky legislation attached.
Romney, who faces President Barack Obama in the Nov. 6
election, has taken a tough line on Russia, which he has called
the "No. 1 geopolitical foe" of the United States.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview aired on
Thursday, took aim at Romney, calling his criticism of Russia
"mistaken" campaign rhetoric and suggesting a Romney presidency
would widen the rift over the anti-missile shield the United
States is deploying in Europe.
Putin also condemned U.S. and British efforts to bar
Russians linked to Magnitsky's death. He said Russia would
respond in kind if the United States adopts a law requiring the
government to deny visas and freeze assets to Russians linked to
Magnitsky's death.
Chen's remarks came ahead of a scheduled rally by a U.S.
business group later on Thursday to urge Congress to pass PNTR
in the relatively few days legislative days left on the calendar
before lawmakers return home to campaign for re-election.
House of Representatives Majority Leader Eric Cantor, a
Republican, said last month the House would take up the PNTR
bill after it returned next week from a month-long break, and
that the Magnitsky bill would be attached to the measure.
House Republicans want to pass the combined legislation on
the so-called "suspension" calendar, meaning it could not be
amended and would require the support of two-thirds of the House
instead of a simple majority.
While business leaders have said they expect the House to
vote on Sept. 12, Republican aides said on Thursday that no date
has been set yet and they are waiting to see if Democrats can
round up their share of the votes needed to win approval.
There is also no word on whether Senate Majority Leader
Harry Reid, a Democrat, will schedule a vote on the legislation.
Both the House and Senate must pass the legislation in order for
Obama to sign it into law.
Congress is under pressure to approve PNTR because of
Russia's entry into the World Trade Organization last month.
To do that, it must lift a 1974 provision known as the
Jackson-Vanik amendment that tied normal tariff treatment for
goods from the former Soviet Union to the rights of Jews to
emigrate.
Russia has been deemed in compliance for nearly two decades.
But the provision remains on the books, at odds with WTO rules
requiring members to provide normal trade relations to one
another on an unconditional basis.
U.S. business groups have expressed concern that they would
lose sales in Russia to competitors from Europe and Asia if PNTR
is not approved.