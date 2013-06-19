* U.S. exports to Russia rose in the year
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, June 19 The United States, in the
first report on Russia's compliance with its World Trade
Organization commitments, said on Wednesday it was closely
watching Moscow for any violations that thwart U.S. exports to
the world's sixth-largest economy.
But in the report required by Congress, the U.S. Trade
Representative's Office did not announce any definite plans for
litigation at the Geneva-based world trade body.
It also noted an uptick in U.S. exports to Russia that may
be partly due to Moscow's nearly 1-year-old WTO membership.
"USTR will continue to monitor Russia's implementation of
its WTO commitments to ensure that U.S. stakeholders have the
opportunity to benefit from Russia's membership in the WTO,"
Acting U.S. Trade Representative Miriam Sapiro said in a
statement accompanying the report.
The trade office said it was prepared to "use all
appropriate tools," ranging from diplomacy to litigation at the
WTO, to resolve spats with Russia as they arise.
Russia joined the WTO last August after more than 18 years
of on-and-off negotiations on the terms of its entry.
To ensure U.S. companies would benefit from market-opening
commitments that Russia was required to make to join the WTO,
the U.S. Congress passed legislation in December establishing
"permanent normal trade relations" by lifting a Cold War-era
provision known as the Jackson-Vanik amendment. That amendment
tied full trade relations with Moscow to the rights of Jews in
the former Soviet Union to emigrate freely.
Lawmakers approved the bill after a debate marked by concern
that Moscow would not honor commitments it had made to open its
market to more U.S. goods and services and to protect U.S.
intellectual property rights.
To keep pressure on Moscow, Congress required the USTR to
issue a report within six months on its efforts to ensure Russia
abides by WTO rules and then to report annually.
This inaugural report lists actions the United States has
taken in recent months on a number of trade irritants, including
Russian restrictions on U.S. meat imports that Washington says
are unjustified under international food safety guidelines.
One Russian measure the United States is working to lift is
a ban on meat containing any residue of ractopamine, a feed
additive used widely in the U.S. pork industry.
"Russia recently published a purported scientific
justification for its measure on ractopamine, and the United
States, working in close consultation with U.S. industry and
interested stakeholders, is reviewing the information provided
by Russia," the report said.
The United States and other WTO members also have "objected
strenuously" to a motor vehicle recycling fee that appears to
discriminate against foreign auto producers, the report said.
U.S. trade officials have also raised concerns about Russian
regulations regarding the storage of alcoholic beverages and an
import surge investigation that could lead to Russian duties on
U.S. combine harvesters, the report said.
Another potential problem is a leasing program operated by
RosAgroLeasing, a state-owned firm, that provides more favorable
leasing terms for farm equipment manufactured in Russia than
equipment imported from foreign suppliers, it said.
On the bright side, "market-opening changes made by Russia
during the course of its WTO accession process may already have
brought benefits to U.S. exporters," USTR said.
U.S. exports to Russia increased 29 percent in 2012 from the
previous year and rose another 10.5 percent in the first quarter
of 2013 compared to the same period last year, it said.
