WASHINGTON, Sept 19 U.S. Trade Representative
Ron Kirk on Wednesday urged lawmakers to pass legislation to
upgrade trade relations with Russia when they return after the
November U.S. elections.
Kirk said it was critical to pass the legislation to ensure
that U.S. companies share in the full market-opening benefits of
Russia's recent accession to the World Trade Organization.
Congress is set to adjourn this week so lawmakers can go
home to campaign for re-election.
Action on the bill to grant "permanent normal trade
relations" has been repeatedly delayed because of concern over
Moscow's record on human rights and its support for governments
in Iran and Syria.