2 days ago
Trump not aware of 2016 meeting between son, Russian lawyer - legal spokesman
#World News
July 10, 2017 / 3:06 AM / 2 days ago

Trump not aware of 2016 meeting between son, Russian lawyer - legal spokesman

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as walks on the South Lawn of the White House upon his return to Washington, U.S., from the G20 Summit in Hamburg, July 8, 2017.Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump was "not aware of and did not attend" a 2016 meeting between his son, Donald Trump Jr., and a Kremlin-connected lawyer that the New York Times reported on Sunday followed promises of damaging information on Hillary Clinton, Mark Corallo, a spokesman for Trump's legal team, said.

The Times, citing three advisors to the White House, said Trump's then-campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, also attended the meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Writing by Phil Stewart; Editing by Chris Reese

