WASHINGTON, April 29 A Russian Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighter did a barrel roll over a U.S. reconnaissance plane in international airspace, CNN said on Friday, citing two U.S. defense officials in the Baltic Sea region.

CNN said the Russian fighter came within about 100 feet (30 meters) of the American reconnaissance plane as it performed the dangerous, high-speed maneuver.

The United States has made formal protests in the past when the militaries of other countries have performed similar maneuvers. The incident comes amid increasingly aggressive Russian military behavior toward Western countries. Russian jets recently buzzed a U.S. warship in the Baltic Sea. (Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann)