NEWARK, New Jersey Rutgers University men's basketball coach Mike Rice was fired on Wednesday after coming under scrutiny for a video that went viral a day earlier in which he was seen abusing his players.

The ESPN sports network released video on Tuesday showing Rice - who was briefly suspended for his behaviour last year - shoving players, hurling balls at their heads and berating them with homophobic slurs and profanity during practices.

Rutgers University President Robert Barchi said the video showed "a chronic and pervasive pattern of disturbing behaviour."

"Coach Rice cannot continue to serve effectively in a position that demands the highest levels of leadership, responsibility and public accountability," Barchi said.

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie also chimed in, calling the move "the right and necessary action to take in light of the conduct displayed."

The New Brunswick, New Jersey-based public university is home to about 58,000 students.

Rutgers Athletic Director Tim Pernetti in December suspended Rice and slapped him with $75,000 in fines and lost salary after seeing the video.

In a statement on Wednesday, he acknowledged that he should have gone further.

"I thought it was in the best interest of everyone to rehabilitate, but I was wrong," Pernetti said. "Moving forward, I will work to regain the trust of the Rutgers community." (Reporting by David Jones and Tom Brown; editing by Scott Malone, Nick Zieminski, G Crosse)