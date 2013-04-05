Soviet poet Yevtushenko dies in USA - TASS
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
NEWARK, N.J., April 5 Rutgers University Athletic Director Tim Pernetti will leave his post in the wake of revelations that ousted men's basketball coach Mike Rice had verbally and physically abused players, the Star-Ledger of New Jersey and ESPN reported on Friday.
The media outlets cited sources who were not authorized to speak publicly.
A Rutgers spokesman did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment. (Reporting by David Jones, writing by Scott Malone; editing by Paul Thomasch)
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling about 52,600 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.
