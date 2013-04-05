Soviet poet Yevtushenko dies in USA - TASS
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 5 Rutgers University Athletic Director Tim Pernetti resigned on Friday in the wake of a video that revealed the school's ousted men's basketball coach had physically and verbally abused players, university president Robert Barchi said.
Coach Mike Rice was fired earlier this week after ESPN aired a video showing him berating and hitting players on the team. Pernetti had seen it in the fall and briefly suspended Rice instead of firing him at the time.
Barchi said he first viewed the video on Tuesday.
"This was a failure of process. I regret that I did not ask to see the video when Tim first told me of its existence," Barchi said. When he viewed the video, he "was deeply disturbed" by Rice's behavior, which Barchi described as "much more abusive and pervasive" than he had expected. (Reporting by David Jones; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Gary Hill)
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling about 52,600 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.
