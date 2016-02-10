WASHINGTON The United States has raised concerns with Rwanda's government over reports it is involved in destabilising activities in Burundi, the State Department's top official for Africa said on Wednesday.

"We have seen a number of reports from our colleagues in the field that suggest the Rwandan government has been involved in destabilising activities in Burundi," Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. assistant secretary for African affairs, told a congressional hearing. "We have raised these concerns with the Rwandan government and encouraged them to play a productive role and not to do anything that might further destabilise Burundi."

Tom Perriello, U.S. special envoy for the Great Lakes region, said there were "credible reports" of recruitment of Burundi refugees, including children, at camps in Rwanda to fight on behalf of the Burundian opposition.

