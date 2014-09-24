By Julie Steenhuysen and Sharon Begley
CHICAGO/NEW YORK, Sept 24 The White House on
Wednesday charged U.S. universities with policing their research
on dangerous pathogens that could be used both for legitimate
purposes and for biowarfare or bioterrorism.
The long-awaited guidelines, issued by the White House
Office of Science and Technology Policy, lay out a framework for
university safety review boards to identify research that falls
into this category, known as "dual use research of concern."
Such research must be reported to the federal government,
the policy states. Failure to comply could result in the loss of
federal funding for the researcher or even the broader
university.
Scientists who have raised concerns about the risks posed by
research on the world's most dangerous pathogens were not
impressed.
"There is absolutely nothing new of substance," said Richard
Ebright, a professor of chemistry and chemical biology at
Rutgers University. "It's a cruel joke."
The policy release follows the worst U.S. biosafety crisis
in years, in which researchers at the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention potentially exposed dozens of workers to
anthrax and sent samples contaminated with deadly bird flu to
unsuspecting scientists at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Ebright, who testified at a congressional hearing this
summer on biosafety lapses at CDC, said the policy on dual-use
research was proposed in March 2012.
Since last year, it has been implemented by federal agencies
and research institutions that receive federal funding, he said,
"so this is just a reiteration of current practice."
The substance of the policy also falls short, Ebright and
other biosafety experts said. Ebright was particularly critical
of a requirement to perform an assessment of the risks and
benefits of proposed research. The policy requires scientists
only to list the possible risks and potential benefits, but not
to quantify them.
"That is not how you do a true risk-benefit analysis,"
Ebright said, and leaves the public and regulators in the dark
about the riskiness of an experiment.
The policy is also silent on studies that most concern many
biologists, known as gain-of-function research. These include
experiments in which bacteria or viruses are altered in ways
that make them more contagious or more lethal.
That was a major concern of several former members of the
National Science Advisory Board for Biosecurity (NSABB), a
23-member panel that advises the government on how and whether
research on dangerous pathogens should be conducted.
In July, the National Institutes of Health abruptly
dismissed 11 eminent scientists from that panel.
Earlier this year, scientists formed the Cambridge Working
Group comprising more than 300 signatories, including three
Nobel laureates, to call for a moratorium on the creation of
such "potential pandemic pathogens" until a rigorous assessment
of the risks can be conducted.
Amy Patterson, associate director for biosecurity and
biosafety policy at the National Institutes of Health, said the
new policy "is aimed at addressing the issue of intentional
misuse."
She said the gain of function question goes beyond security
to basic biosafety and containment issues.
"This is an active area of consideration right now within
the US government," she said, adding that the issue will be
taken up by the NSABB in the next few weeks.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen and Sharon Begley; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)