(Adds reaction from USTR, chicken group)
WASHINGTON Nov 5 The United States moved to
suspend trade benefits for South African farm products on
Thursday, escalating a drawn-out dispute over U.S. chicken and
meat exports.
U.S. President Barack Obama said he planned to revoke
duty-free status for South African agricultural goods in 60 days
under a program set up to help African exporters.
"I am taking this step because South Africa continues to
impose several longstanding barriers to U.S. trade, including
barriers affecting certain U.S. agricultural exports," he said
in a letter to Congress.
U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said South Africa
could still avoid the suspension if it met benchmarks to
eliminate barriers to U.S. poultry, pork, and beef.
South Africa, which exports more than $250 million a year in
farm exports to the United States, has banned U.S. poultry
imports since last December after an outbreak of bird flu. The
measure came on top of 15 years of punitive import duties on
some U.S. chicken products.
The country missed an Oct. 15 deadline to agree on new
animal health and food safety rules, which also affect U.S. beef
and pork exports, prompting the United States to warn that its
eligibility for the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA)
trade program was at risk.
Eliminating barriers to U.S. trade and investment is one of
the criteria for membership of AGOA, which was renewed earlier
this year and provides duty-free access to goods from
sub-Saharan African countries, ranging from crude oil to
clothing.
"We do not take this decision lightly, and, in fact, have
been working hard over many months - indeed years - to help
South Africa avoid such action. Unfortunately, the issues
persist," Froman said in a statement.
National Chicken Council President Mike Brown backed the
move and said it made no sense for the United States to give
special preferences to countries that treated it unfairly.
"This should send a clear message to South Africa and their
poultry industry that they will not be given a 'Get out of jail
free' card every time AGOA rounds the turn," he said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Krista Hughes; Editing by
Sandra Maler and Phil Berlowitz)