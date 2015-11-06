* Obama to revoke duty-free status for S.African farm goods
* South Africa eligibility in AGOA trade program at risk
* South Africa minister says "surprised" by action
* Suspension could cost S.Africa up to $7 mln in lost
benefits
(Adds South Africa ministers' comments)
WASHINGTON, Nov 5 The United States moved to
suspend trade benefits for South African farm products on
Thursday, escalating a drawn-out dispute over U.S. chicken and
meat exports.
U.S. President Barack Obama said he planned to revoke
duty-free status for South African agricultural goods in 60 days
under a program set up to help African exporters.
"I am taking this step because South Africa continues to
impose several longstanding barriers to U.S. trade, including
barriers affecting certain U.S. agricultural exports," he said
in a letter to Congress.
South African Agriculture Minister Senzeni Zokwana expressed
surprise at Obama's move on Friday.
"I am surprised because our veterinarians were meeting with
the Americans last week," he said. "They exchanged information.
We are waiting for the Americans to respond to the suggestions
we have made."
Trade Minister Rob Davies said Pretoria was keen to act to
prevent the threatened action.
"We take the letter seriously as a warning that if we don't
conclude, this will happen," he told a news conference in Cape
Town.
South Africa has banned U.S. poultry imports since last
December after an outbreak of bird flu. The measure came on top
of 15 years of punitive import duties on some U.S. chicken
products.
U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said South Africa
could still avoid the suspension, which could cost it up to $7
million in lost benefits, if it met benchmarks to eliminate
barriers to U.S. poultry, pork, and beef.
The country missed an Oct. 15 deadline to agree on new
animal health and food safety rules, which also affect U.S. beef
and pork exports, prompting the United States to warn that its
eligibility for the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA)
trade program was at risk.
Eliminating barriers to U.S. trade and investment is one of
the criteria for membership of AGOA, which was renewed earlier
this year and provides duty-free access to goods from
sub-Saharan African countries, ranging from crude oil to
clothing.
"We do not take this decision lightly, and, in fact, have
been working hard over many months - indeed years - to help
South Africa avoid such action. Unfortunately, the issues
persist," Froman said in a statement.
National Chicken Council President Mike Brown backed the
move and said it made no sense for the United States to give
special preferences to countries that treated it unfairly.
"This should send a clear message to South Africa and their
poultry industry that they will not be given a 'Get out of jail
free' card every time AGOA rounds the turn," he said.
South Africa exported $176 million in agricultural products
to the United States under AGOA in 2014 and potential lost
benefits are estimated to total $4 million to $7 million.
Products affected would include oranges, wine, macadamia
nuts and edible ice, like sherbert - which normally has a tariff
of 17 percent - and citrus juice, U.S. data shows.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Krista Hughes; Editing by
Sandra Maler, Phil Berlowitz, Bernard Orr in Washington, Wendell
Roelf in Cape Town and Peroshni Govendar in Johannesburg;
Editing by James Macharia)