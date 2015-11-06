JOHANNESBURG Nov 6 South Africa's agriculture minister said on Friday he was surprised that the United States planned to revoke duty-free status for South African agricultural goods in 60 days under a program set up to help African exporters.

The U.S. issued the warning on Thursday following a drawn-out dispute over U.S. chicken and meat exports, citing that South Africa had missed an Oct. 15 deadline to agree on new animal health and food safety rules, which also affect U.S. beef and pork exports.

"I am surprised because our veterinarians were meeting with the Americans last week," Agriculture Minister Senzeni Zokwana said on ENCA television. "They exchanged information. We are waiting for the Americans to respond to the suggestions we have made." (Reporting by Peroshni Govendar; Editing by James Macharia)