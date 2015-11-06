JOHANNESBURG Nov 6 South Africa's agriculture
minister said on Friday he was surprised that the United States
planned to revoke duty-free status for South African
agricultural goods in 60 days under a program set up to help
African exporters.
The U.S. issued the warning on Thursday following a
drawn-out dispute over U.S. chicken and meat exports, citing
that South Africa had missed an Oct. 15 deadline to agree on new
animal health and food safety rules, which also affect U.S. beef
and pork exports.
"I am surprised because our veterinarians were meeting with
the Americans last week," Agriculture Minister Senzeni Zokwana
said on ENCA television. "They exchanged information. We are
waiting for the Americans to respond to the suggestions we have
made."
