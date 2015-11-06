CAPE TOWN Nov 6 South Africa's trade minister
said on Friday the country was taking seriously a warning that
the United States could revoke duty-free status for South
African agricultural goods following a drawn-out dispute over
U.S. chicken and meat exports.
U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday Pretoria was
imposing several barriers to U.S. trade and he would revoke
duty-free status for South African agricultural goods in 60 days
under a program set up to help African exporters.
"We take the letter seriously as a warning that if we don't
conclude, this will happen," Trade Minister Rob Davies told a
news conference in Cape Town.
"We also believe that we are pretty close to resolving the
sanitary matters that were outstanding."
