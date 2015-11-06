CAPE TOWN Nov 6 South Africa's trade minister said on Friday the country was taking seriously a warning that the United States could revoke duty-free status for South African agricultural goods following a drawn-out dispute over U.S. chicken and meat exports.

U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday Pretoria was imposing several barriers to U.S. trade and he would revoke duty-free status for South African agricultural goods in 60 days under a program set up to help African exporters.

"We take the letter seriously as a warning that if we don't conclude, this will happen," Trade Minister Rob Davies told a news conference in Cape Town.

"We also believe that we are pretty close to resolving the sanitary matters that were outstanding." (Editing by James Macharia)