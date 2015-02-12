SEATTLE Feb 12 The U.S. government plans to
pump an additional $200 million into improving the core habitat
of the beleaguered greater sage grouse, the Department of
Agriculture said on Thursday, as a protracted
nature-versus-industry fight in the U.S. West heads toward a
climax.
The department said the money would secure the future of the
ground-dwelling bird, marked by a fan of pointy feathers at its
rear and a fluffy white chest, "while maintaining our vibrant
western economies."
"About 40 percent of the species range is on private working
lands. One of the things that's said about sage grouse is,
'What's good for the bird is good for the herd,'" Department
Under Secretary Robert Bonnie told reporters.
The additional conservation money, funded by the 2014 Farm
Bill, adds to nearly $300 million the Agriculture Department has
already put toward restoring and conserving more than 4 million
acres (1.62 million hectares) of sage grouse habitat over the
past five years.
It also comes amid a fight over the chicken-sized bird's
shrub-steppe ecosystem, sprawled across nearly a dozen Western
states, including Washington, Nevada, Colorado, Idaho, Montana,
Oregon, Utah and Wyoming.
Another agency, the Fish and Wildlife Service, is poised to
announce in September whether to extend U.S. Endangered Species
Act protections to the greater sage grouse.
Meantime, individual states have been developing their own
conservation plans in hopes of staving off a federal listing
that many fear would have dire consequences for energy
development, ranching and rural Western livelihoods.
A 2014 report by a Wyoming-based environmental consulting
firm found the sage grouse poses little hindrance to oil and gas
drilling, wind farms or solar power because they have minimal
overlap with the bird's core habitat.
That report followed a study the group produced with the Pew
Charitable Trusts outlining how the sagebrush ecosystems
supported more than $1 billion in economic activity.
Millions of sage grouse are believed to have once inhabited
a broad expanse of the Western United States and Canada. Today
they are estimated to number between 200,000 and 500,000 birds.
The Agriculture Department's Natural Resources Conservation
Service, the group behind Thursday's announcement, is targeting
a cumulative 8 million acres (3.24 million hectares) for
conservation and restoration through 2018.
Conservation efforts by ranchers and local and state
agencies and non-profits have included controlling noxious weeds
and restoration of native grasses and vegetation.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Cynthia
Johnston and Eric Walsh)