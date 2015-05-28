May 28 President Barack Obama's administration
plans to protect the greater sage grouse in the western United
States by limiting oil and gas development and renewable energy
in the bird's habitat, under a federal plan released on
Thursday.
Environmentalists gave measured praise to the plan, which
was released by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the
Forest Service, even as a group representing the energy industry
criticized the proposal.
Mining, energy and farming companies fear sage grouse
protections could restrict their businesses.
The plan comes as another federal agency, the Fish and
Wildlife Service, prepares to make a decision before the end of
September on whether the bird should be protected under the
Endangered Species Act.
The agency will consider whether the land use plan and other
actions underway to protect the bird are adequate to avoid
listing it as endangered, which could impose another layer of
restrictions on development.
Millions of sage grouse are believed to have once inhabited
a broad expanse of the western United States, but the Fish and
Wildlife Service estimates that only between 200,000 and 500,000
birds now remain across 10 states.
"As land managers of two-thirds of greater sage-grouse
habitat, we have a responsibility to take action that ensures a
bright future for wildlife and a thriving western economy," U.S.
Interior Secretary Sally Jewell said in a statement.
"Together with conservation efforts from states and private
landowners, we are laying an important foundation to save the
disappearing sagebrush landscape of the American West."
The plan calls for protecting sage grouse habitat by
prioritizing future oil and gas leases development outside of
areas designated as protected zones for the bird.
Most of the areas with high potential for oil, gas and
renewable energy development are outside of the sage grouse
habitat, federal officials say.
The plan would also allow wind farms and solar panels, which
have been shown to harm sage grouse populations, in the bird's
habitat, although it would steer projects outside of habitats
given high priority for protection.
Other measures in the plan include limits on power
transmission lines and surface mining and an effort to fight the
spread of cheatgrass, which makes wildfires more devastating to
the bird.
Kathleen Sgamma, a vice president at Western Energy Alliance
which represents oil and natural gas companies, said in a
statement that conservation of the sage grouse should be
undertaken by states and not with a "one-size-fits-all federal
approach."
