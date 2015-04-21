(Adds comment from environmental group)
By Alex Dobuzinskis
April 21 The U.S. government denied protection
on Tuesday to a type of prairie bird found in Nevada and
California in a victory for mining and ranching groups who
feared sage-grouse protections could restrict their livelihoods.
Federal officials said the move to exempt the so-called
bi-state population of greater sage grouse from Endangered
Species Act protection comes as the federal government considers
whether to impose measures to protect a broader species of the
bird that lives in nearly a dozen U.S. states.
The U.S. Department of the Interior said a key factor in
Tuesday's decision was a $45 million conservation plan developed
by federal and state officials and others to ensure the health
of the animal.
"It's a conservation success story. It has sound science
behind it, that's the only way we can make these decisions" U.S.
Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell said at an event in Reno,
Nevada, where she was joined by Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval,
a Republican.
Millions of sage-grouse are believed to have once inhabited
a broad expanse of the Western United States and Canada. The
ground-dwelling birds, which have pointy tail feathers and are
known for the males' elaborate mating displays, are estimated to
number between 200,000 and 500,000 birds in 11 Western states
including Washington state, Colorado and Idaho.
The bi-state population of greater sage-grouse, which is
genetically distinct, numbers between 2,500 and 9,000 birds on
about 4.5 million acres (1.82 million hectares) of high desert
straddling the California-Nevada border, the U.S. Department of
the Interior said.
In 2013, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed listing
the bi-state population of greater sage-grouse as threatened
based on significant population declines from the loss of
habitat and other factors.
The agency had also drawn up plans to designate a critical
habitat for the bird, which is also known as the Mono Basin sage
grouse, but those habitat protections are being withdrawn as
well, officials said.
Measures called for under the conservation plan for
California and Nevada include management of livestock and wild
horses to prevent their interference with the bird and habitat
restoration projects, officials said.
But environmentalists said that is not enough.
"The whole reason the species is going down is because
people have an economic interest in destroying its habitat and
those economic interests are going to persist," said Noah
Greenwald, endangered species director for the Center for
Biological Diversity.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Eric
Walsh and Sandra Maler)