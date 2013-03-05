By Ronnie Cohen
SAN FRANCISCO, March 4 An 82-foot (25-meter)
Californian luxury sailboat owner was shocked on Monday to
glimpse the vessel on a television newscast beached and bobbing
in the surf 20 miles (32 km) down the Pacific Coast from its
Sausalito berth.
Two men and a woman found aboard the yacht and first thought
by authorities to be in need of rescue were arrested on
suspicion of stealing the vessel after its owner called
authorities to report that the yacht he was seeing on TV was
his.
Police say the accused thieves took the boat from its
Sausalito anchorage north of the Golden Gate Bridge before dawn
and sailed the vessel to the seaside town of Pacifica, south of
San Francisco, where it washed up on a popular surfing beach.
Pacifica Police Captain Joe Spanheimer said the suspects,
Leslie Gardner, 63, Dario Mira, 54, and Lisa Modawell, 56,
appeared to have intended to take the Darling on a longer trip.
Sheriffs deputies riding jet skies, a Coast Guard vessel and
helicopter surrounded the sailboat, but the three repeatedly
rebuffed their offers of assistance, he said.
Authorities ultimately coaxed the three off the yacht, and
they were arrested after the boat's owner, John Fruth, who had
watched the drama unfold on TV, called to report that the boat
in question belonged to him and was stolen, police said.
"He was seeing the news media coverage of a vessel that had
run aground," Sausalito police Sergeant Bill Fraass said. "The
individuals did not want assistance from the Coast Guard but
were stuck on a vessel that could go nowhere."
The boat, which had been stripped of its main sail, is
reportedly valued at $4 million, sleeps up to six people in
three staterooms and is available for charter at $5,000 a day.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported that authorities found
beer and pizza aboard the boat and that its three occupants had
grown queasy as the waves on the beach bounced them around.
Richard Spindler, publisher of sailing newsletter Latitude
38, joked about the caper in a column.
"We can imagine there might be one person dumb enough to
think they could steal a very large and expensive blue-hulled
yacht and get away with it - where are you going to hide with
something so conspicuous?" he wrote. "But three people that
stupid in one place?"
(Editing by Steve Gorman and Sandra Maler)