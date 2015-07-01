DETROIT, July 1 Toyota Motor Corp
expects the U.S. auto industry to sell more cars this year than
in any year since at least 2005, Toyota U.S. sales executive
Bill Fay said on Wednesday.
In 2005, sales were 16.94 million vehicles. Fay said on a
conference call that the second half of this year will be
stronger than the first half. It may be strong enough to make
for the best sales year since 2001, when 17.1 million vehicles
were sold.
Fay said Toyota expects June U.S. auto industry sales to be
about 1.48 million vehicles, a rise of 4.5 percent from a year
ago. June sales of Toyota's trucks and SUVs rose, and its car
sales fell, in line with Detroit automakers also reporting sales
on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Matthew Lewis)