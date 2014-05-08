By Steve Quinn
| JUNEAU, Alaska
JUNEAU, Alaska May 7 Alaska has banned fishing
for king salmon in the Yukon River this summer, saying that runs
could come in even lower than last year's historically low
numbers amid a 10-year decline.
The state projected in its species management plan that
king, or Chinook, salmon runs were expected to range from 64,000
to 121,000, with the high end still lower than most years this
past decade.
"It's clear from this run size that if we are going to
ensure the sustainability of this population over time, we need
to get all of those fish to the spawning grounds," Alaska
Department of Fish and Game biologist Stephanie Schmidt said.
The state is also bound by the U.S.-Canada Yukon River
Agreement to enable Canada-bound fish to reach spawning grounds
across the border.
King salmon runs have not recovered to 2003 levels and have
enjoyed only an occasionally bump from previous years since.
These have led to repeated restrictions on subsistence and
commercial fishing as well as disaster declarations by the
federal government.
In February, Congress approved nearly $21 million in relief
for six fishery disasters in 2012 and 2013, covering the Yukon
and Kuskokwim rivers and Cook Inlet.
The causes of the low count in a river that runs 1,200 miles
from the Bering Sea east into Canadian spawning grounds, remain
elusive.
Last year, Alaska Governor Sean Parnell started a
three-year, $30 million study into king stocks statewide,
including hard-hit areas such as the Kuskokwim River as well as
areas where kings remain plentiful.
Separately, the Arctic-Yukon-Kuskokwim Sustainable Salmon
Initiative, a collection of U.S. and Canadian federal agencies
and Indian groups, is also reviewing causes.
Salmon are born in fresh water, then swim to salt water
where they feed and mature before returning to fresh water
rivers and streams to spawn.
According to the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, kings
are among the largest salmon species but also the least
abundant. Kings are sought for their high oil content, making
it ideal for various preparation techniques: grilling, broiling,
poaching, smoking.
(Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Cynthia Osterman)