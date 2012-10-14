Oct 14 The New Mexico food producer linked to
salmonella-tainted peanut butter has expanded its recall to
include raw and roasted peanuts, the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration said.
Sunland Inc has also halted production at its nut butter and
peanut processing facilities, the FDA said on Saturday.
The moves came after food safety investigators looking into
the tainted peanut butter inspected Sunland's production line
and found salmonella that DNA tests determined was identical to
the strain that caused last month's outbreak.
In all, 35 people in 19 states have been infected with
salmonella, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention, in an outbreak linked to peanut butter made by
Sunland that was sold under a variety of names, including Trader
Joe's brand Valencia Creamy Salted Peanut Butter with Sea Salt.
Salmonella typically causes diarrhea, fever and abdominal
pain. It can be fatal for old people, young children and people
with weakened immune systems.
A full list of the products Sunland is recalling can be
found here.
