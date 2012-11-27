Nov 26 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
suspended operations on Monday at a New Mexico food producer
linked to salmonella-tainted peanut butter that has sickened at
least 41 people this year, the agency said in a statement.
The FDA said it had suspended Sunland Inc's food facility
registration "in the interest of public health," following the
national outbreak and a history of food safety violations
reaching back over three years.
"The fact that peanut butter made by the company has been
linked to an outbreak ... that has sickened 41 people in 20
states, coupled with Sunland's history of violations led FDA ...
to suspend the company's registration," the FDA statement said,
referring to an outbreak that began in June.
Registration with the administration is required for any
facility that makes, processes, packs or holds food for
consumption in the United States. If a facility's registration
is suspended, it is banned from distributing food for sale.
The FDA said a review of Sunland Inc's product testing
records showed that 11 product lots of nut butter tested
positive for salmonella between June 2009 and September 2012.
Between March 2010 and September 2012, at least a portion of
eight product lots of nut butter that the firm's own testing
program identified as containing salmonella was distributed by
the company to consumers, the organization said.
Additionally, the FDA found the presence of salmonella
during its inspection of the plant in September and October,
both in samples taken in food production areas and in food
products themselves.
Attempts to reach Sunland on Monday were unsuccessful, but
in a Nov. 15 statement the company said "at no time in its
twenty four year history has Sunland, Inc. released for
distribution any products that it knew to be potentially
contaminated with harmful microorganisms."
The company said it "has followed internal testing protocols
that it believed resulted in the isolation and destruction of
any product that did not pass the test designed to detect the
presence of any contaminants."
Salmonella typically causes diarrhea, fever and abdominal
pain. It can be fatal for old people, young children and people
with weakened immune systems. The FDA said it would reinstate
the firm's registration only when it determines that the company
has implemented procedures to produce safe products.
(Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Bob
Burgdorfer)