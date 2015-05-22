LOS ANGELES May 21 An outbreak of salmonella
believed to be linked to raw tuna in sushi has sickened at least
53 people in the United States, mostly in California, officials
said on Thursday.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement an
investigation has not identified which supplier of raw tuna
might have been responsible for the outbreak, which so far has
led 10 people to be hospitalized but has not caused any deaths.
There are no specific steps for consumers to take to protect
themselves at this time, the agency said on its website. But it
said that in general certain susceptible groups, such as
pregnant women and young children, should not eat raw or
partially cooked fish.
In California, 31 people have become ill from the outbreak
in six counties, including Los Angeles and San Diego counties,
according to the California Department of Public Health. The
other eight states where people were sickened include Arizona
which had 10 cases and New Mexico which had six.
"As the investigation continues, this is a good reminder to
Californians that there are sometimes risks when eating raw or
undercooked meats, fish or poultry," California Department of
Public Health director Dr. Karen Smith said in a statement.
Illnesses tied to the outbreak occurred between March 5 and
May 3, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC).
Nearly all the sick people who were questioned by health
workers reported consuming sushi with raw tuna before they
became ill, and most of those specifically said they ate "spicy"
tuna, according to the CDC.
Symptoms of the illness include diarrhea, fever and
abdominal cramps. Most patients recover without any treatment,
according to the California Department of Public Health.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Sandra Maler)