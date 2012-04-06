WASHINGTON, April 6 A U.S. appeals court on
Friday showed few signs it was prepared to support a request by
Apple Inc to block immediately the sale of some Samsung
Electronics smartphones and tablets.
In a high-stakes patent dispute, the court heard argument
about whether a federal judge acted properly in December when
she ruled that Apple failed to provide enough evidence to
support an injunction of Samsung's Galaxy line of products.
The appeals court judges reacted with skepticism to a
premise put forward by Apple's lawyer, who said that for the
purpose of getting an injunction, Apple does not have to show
that patent infringement would directly cause a loss of
customers.