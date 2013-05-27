(Adds discovery of third body)

By Jim Forsyth

SAN ANTONIO May 26 A search-and-rescue team in a San Antonio suburb found the body on Sunday of an 18-year-old man who was washed away by Saturday's flash flood, raising the death toll to three.

The body of Avron Adams was discovered on the bank of Cibolo Creek, at the point where the water had risen, said David Harris, executive director of special services for the city of Schertz, Texas.

Police in Schertz, northeast of San Antonio, said Adams was walking with a friend across usually placid Cibolo Creek when they were washed downstream by a huge flood surge. The friend was able to climb to shore.

The two other people confirmed dead were a 29-year-old woman and a woman in her 60s who were washed away as they attempted to drive their cars across flooded roads, said San Antonio Fire Department spokesman Christian Bove.

Suspected tornadoes also touched down in the San Antonio area late on Saturday, causing minor damage.

Adding to the city's woes, a 54-inch (137-cm) sewer line cracked, spilling more than 100,000 gallons (378,541 liters) of sewage into the San Antonio River, said Anne Hayden, a spokeswoman for the city's water and sewer utility.

"The line was overwhelmed by the major storm flows," Hayden said. Crews at one point had to stop their repair work out of concerns for workers' safety because of high water, she said.

Emergency operations crews will fan out on Monday to assess damage to property including roads, bridges and drainage canals, as well as dozens of homes that had to be evacuated because of flooding, Bexar County spokeswoman Laura Jesse said.

The storm waters were so strong they picked up a city bus on Saturday and swept it into a ditch, said Priscilla Ingle, a spokeswoman for San Antonio's Via Metro Transit.