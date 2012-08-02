LOS ANGELES Aug 2 San Bernardino, the third
California city to seek bankruptcy protection since June, is
saddled with huge pension debt and will produce details of those
unfunded obligations within 15 days, its mayor said on Thursday.
The city filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday,
citing over $1 billion in estimated liabilities and up to 25,000
creditors, many of whom are the city's own employees.
The city, 65 miles east of Los Angeles, also listed
estimated assets as over $1 billion.
Patrick J. Morris, San Bernardino's mayor, said in a
telephone interview that the bulk of the city's debt was due to
"unfunded liabilities related to pension and benefits" for the
city's employees, and "obligations to employee groups in labor
contracts."
In the past two months, the cities of Stockton and Mammoth
Lakes have also filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection, a
special bankruptcy provision for municipalities.
Stockton, which like San Bernardino has suffered from the
housing crash that was particularly acute in southern
California, filed for bankruptcy in June, becoming the largest
U.S. city to do so.
Other cities in California are also in deep fiscal trouble.
Richard Larkin, senior vice president and director of credit
analysis at bond underwriting firm HJ Sims and an expert in
municipal bonds, concluded in a recent study that "because of
the fiscal environment in California ... many of those defaults
yet to come this year are likely to be in California."
In late July, San Bernardino reported that it had $56
million in indebtedness payable from its general fund, the main
budget, including payments on a $50 million pension bond.
There is an additional $195 million in unfunded pension
obligations, $61 million in unfunded retiree healthcare, and $40
million of workers compensation, compensated absences and
general liabilities.
The city is not alone in struggling to meet pension
obligations, particularly for police and firefighters. In other
California cities and in municipalities nationwide, retirement
costs promised to city employees in good times are wreaking
havoc with budgets in the wake of the housing market crash and
high unemployment.
The city of about 210,000 residents declared a fiscal crisis
last month after a report that local government had tapped out
its reserves and projected that spending would top revenue by
$45 million in the fiscal year that began on July 1.
Wednesday's initial filing to place the city under Chapter 9
bankruptcy protection was mainly designed to stop creditors from
suing the city for unpaid debt.
The filing of bankruptcy protection halts legal actions
against the city until the bankruptcy case is over.
There is no guarantee that a judge will approve the
bankruptcy request. Of the roughly 640 Chapter 9 filings since
1937, about a third have been rejected.
Mayor Morris said he was confident that the city would get
bankruptcy protection because its finances were in such dire
straights. "We can't make payroll," he said.
The three California bankruptcy cases will be closely
watched by investors because they will be test cases of whether
cities in financial trouble can be allowed to renege on their
bond debt and pension obligations.
Already in Stockton a big creditor is arguing that the city
should not be afforded bankruptcy protection.
Assured Guaranty, a Bermuda bond insurer, complained this
week that Stockton is reneging on its debt obligations to
investors while continuing to make payments to CalPERS,
California's state pension system.