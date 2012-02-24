WASHINGTON/JAKARTA The U.S. Treasury slapped sanctions against three men it said were members of Indonesia-based militant organization Jema'ah Ansharut Tauhid (JAT), a decision that a security analyst said gave undue prominence to a low-level group.

The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said the sanctions against Mochammad Achwan, Son Hadi bin Muhadjir and Abdul Rosyid Ridho Ba'asyir were intended to cut off their access to the international finance system by prohibiting U.S. transactions with them.

It said in a statement on Thursday that the decision coincided with the State Department designating JAT as a terrorist organization.

JAT is headed by Abu Bakar Bashir, who is also the co-founder of Jemaah Islamiya, or JI, a Southeast Asia-based militant group with links to al Qaeda. All three men have ties to JI, the Treasury said.

"The OFAC is taking another step to ensure that terrorists are cut off from the international financial system and find it ever more difficult to carry out their acts of violence, no matter where they are based," Treasury's OFAC director, Adam Szubin, said in a statement.

The Treasury said Son Hadi supplied explosives used in JI's 2004 bombing of the Australian embassy in Jakarta, which killed nine people and wounded 182.

Son Hadi, JAT's spokesman, told Reuters that JAT was a small organisation with "small" funding and did not do cash transfers to the U.S.

"This is America's stupid habit to spread issues without evidence," he said. "They just want to continue the war against terrorism in Indonesia and they ran out of figures to pick on after Umar Patek was arrested. This is a terrorism branding project."

Patek is an Islamic militant captured in the same Pakistani town where U.S forces killed Osama bin Laden, and currently on trial in Jakarta accused of making bombs that killed 202 people in Balinese nightclubs in 2002.

The Bali bombs were a watershed for Indonesia, which has the world's largest Muslim population, forcing the secular state to confront the presence of violent militants on its soil. It has since captured, killed or imprisoned many militant leaders.

Achwan is the acting head of JAT after Islamist cleric Bashir was himself convicted last year of aiding a paramilitary group out to assassinate the president.

According to the U.S. Treasury, Achwan provided funding for an Aceh militant training camp in 2010. The militants, using the name "Al Qaeda in Aceh," plotted to kill U.S. aid workers and Western tourists, it said.

However, Jakarta-based security expert Noor Huda Ismail said the JAT group posed little threat, and announcing the sanctions publically might backfire.

"JAT as a group are considered pansies because they say in public that they don't agree with bombings, while informally supporting such actions," Ismail said. "This U.S. release may benefit JAT because it could be a selling point for them to recruit followers."

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani in WASHINGTON and Olivia Rondonuwu in JAKARTA; Editing by Neil Chatterjee and Sanjeev Miglani)