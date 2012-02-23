WASHINGTON Feb 23 The U.S. Treasury
slapped sanctions on Thursday against three men it said were
members of Jema'ah Ansharut Tauhid, or JAT, an Indonesia-based
militant organization.
Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said the
sanctions against Mochammad Achwan, Son Hadi bin Muhadjir and
Abdul Rosyid Ridho Ba'asyir were intended to cut off their
access to the international finance system by prohibiting U.S.
transactions with them.
It said in a statement the move coincided with the State
Department designating JAT as a terrorist organization.
JAT is headed by Abu Bakar Ba'asyir, who is also the
co-founder of Jemaah Islamiya, or JI, a Southeast Asia-based
militant group with links to al Qaeda. All three men have ties
to JI, the Treasury said.
"The OFAC is taking another step to ensure that terrorists
are cut off from the international financial system and find it
ever more difficult to carry out their acts of violence, no
matter where they are based," Treasury's OFAC director, Adam
Szubin, said in a statement.
Al Qaeda is believed to have supported some JI attacks,
including the Bali bombings in 2002 that killed more than 200
people.
According to the Treasury, Achwan provided funding for an
Aceh militant training camp in 2010. The militants, using the
name "Al Qaeda in Aceh," plotted to kill U.S. aid workers and
Western tourists.
The Treasury said Son Hadi supplied explosives used in JI's
2004 bombing of the Australian Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia,
which killed nine people and wounded 182.
