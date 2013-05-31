WASHINGTON May 31 The United States on Friday
blacklisted companies in Iran's petrochemical industry, sending
a warning signal to its global customers and representing the
latest effort by Washington to cut funds to the Islamic
Republic's nuclear program.
The Treasury Department blacklisted eight Iranian
petrochemical companies owned or controlled by the government,
including Bandar Imam Petrochemical Co, Bou Ali Sina
Petrochemical Co and Mobin Petrochemical Co.
It was the first time Washington sanctioned the business
which an administration official said is the largest source of
foreign earnings for Iran's nuclear program after oil sales.
In addition, the State Department imposed sanctions on a
food and beverage company based in the Mideast Gulf for
"knowingly engaging" in a transaction for the purchase of
petrochemical products from Iran.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner)