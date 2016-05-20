WASHINGTON May 19 The United States and
European powers will work to clear up any confusion companies
may have about doing business with Iran following Tehran's
acceptance of a deal to curb its nuclear program, the countries
said in a statement on Thursday.
Despite an influx of investment into Iran from the West,
uncertainty over the rules is making some firms reluctant to do
business with Tehran.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and other U.S. officials
have been to at least 18 countries to reassure companies and
explain limitations that still exist under U.S. regulations.
"We will not stand in the way of permitted business activity
with Iran, and we will not stand in the way of international
firms or financial institutions engaging with Iran as long as
they follow all applicable laws," the United States, France,
Germany and Britain said in a statement.
The statement, released by the U.S. State Department, said
the four countries had given companies "extensive guidance on
the scope of sanctions lifted and those that remain in place."
"Firms may continue to have specific sanctions-related
questions or concerns about doing business in Iran, and we stand
ready to provide expeditious clarifications," the statement
said.
Under the Iran nuclear deal, Tehran agreed to curtail its
nuclear program in exchange for the European Union and the
United States lifting economic and financial sanctions imposed
to punish it for its enrichment efforts.
"It is in our interest and the interest of the international
community to ensure the (nuclear deal) works for all
participants, including by delivering benefits to the Iranian
people," the statement said. "This includes the re-engagement of
European banks and businesses in Iran."
Since some sanctions were lifted, Iran has agreed to deals
worth a total of at least $37 billion with companies including
planemaker Airbus, carmaker Peugeot and
Italian steel firm Danieli.
The United States still restricts business with Iran based
on terrorism and human rights concerns. U.S. banks are forbidden
to do business with Iran. Attorneys who deal with sanctions
rules say getting answers from the government about what is
permitted and what is not can be difficult.
While promising to clarify the rules on investment, the
countries also prodded Tehran to make itself more attractive to
investors.
"For Iran to realize the economic improvement it desires, it
will also have to take steps to create an environment conducive
to international investment," the statement said.
(Reporting by David Alexander and Yeganeh Torbati;; Editing by
Sandra Maler)