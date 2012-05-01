WASHINGTON May 1 U.S. President Barack Obama
signed an order giving the Treasury Department more power to go
after individuals and groups who try to evade America's
sanctions against Iran and Syria.
Treasury said on Tuesday the order gives it "a new authority
to tighten further the U.S. sanctions on Iran and Syria."
"Treasury now has the capability to publicly identify
foreign individuals and entities that have engaged in these
evasive and deceptive activities, and generally bar access to
the U.S. financial and commercial systems," the department said
in a statement.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Doina Chiacu)