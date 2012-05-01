(Repeats with no change to text. Adds quote from official,
background)
WASHINGTON May 1 President Barack Obama signed
an order on Tuesday giving the Treasury Department more power to
take action against foreign individuals and companies who try to
circumvent U.S. sanctions against Iran and Syria.
"Whoever tries to evade our sanctions does so at the expense
of the people of Syria and Iran, and they will be held
accountable," said David Cohen, undersecretary for terrorism and
financial intelligence.
The executive order signed on Tuesday gives the Treasury
Department the capability to publicly identify foreign
individuals and entities trying to get around sanctions and bar
their access to the U.S. financial and commercial systems, the
department said in a statement.
The United States has unveiled new sanctions against the two
countries in recent months in a bid to stop Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad from using military force against an uprising
and take a tougher line with Iran over its nuclear program.
Obama signed a sanctions law in December that targets
Tehran's ability to sell crude oil.
Last week, Obama imposed sanctions on those who help Syria
and Iran track dissidents through cell phones and computers.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Bill
Trott)