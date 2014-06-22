(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Anna Yukhananov and Warren Strobel
WASHINGTON, June 21 On a Friday afternoon in
March, Jose Luis Zamora pulled into a Lexus dealership in Dallas
to test-drive a new car with his wife. Ready to pay, Zamora
instead waited more than two hours before being informed his
name had popped up on a government watchlist that blocks those
linked to money launderers, groups alleged to have committed
terrorist acts and other enemies of the United States from doing
business in the country.
A routine credit check matched him to Jose Hernan Zamora, a
Colombian who is no relation to the Texas resident and was added
to the Treasury Department's sanctions list around 1997 for his
ties to narcotics traffickers.
Zamora, of Dallas, had never been to Colombia. It took him
two days of digging, phone calls to the Federal Bureau of
Investigation and Department of Homeland Security, and letters
to his elected representatives to learn he was far from the only
one who has been accidentally snared.
"I'm a citizen of the United States. I was raised in this
country," said Zamora, who is 58 and immigrated from Cuba
nearly half a century ago. "And I'm treated like a terrorist."
Yet there was nothing he could do to permanently clear his
name, leaving him at risk of being tagged again.
Zamora's case is one of hundreds that have come up since
businesses started regularly scanning the Office of Foreign
Assets Control's (OFAC) list of blocked people and companies.
The businesses are seeking to avoid fines that can reach $10
million per criminal violation.
OFAC sanctions drug traffickers, terrorists, Iranian banks
and others under more than 30 different programs, freezing their
assets and prohibiting U.S. firms from doing business with them.
It relies on the private sector to ensure the sanctions work in
practice.
The crackdown by U.S. authorities on money laundering in
recent years has already ensured compliance by banks, but the
growing importance of sanctions to U.S. foreign policy and the
greater familiarity with sanctions has now roped in mortgage
providers, apartment rental companies and even casinos as
regulators broaden the definition of "financial institutions"
that could be liable to penalties.
Seven years after a legal group highlighted the issue of
false matches, the issue is likely to only get worse as more
businesses feel compelled to screen customers, according to
interviews with nearly two dozen lenders, lawyers and consumer
activists familiar with the system.
Lawyers call people like Zamora "collateral victims" of the
sanctions war: those with common names, often of Middle Eastern
or Hispanic origin, who may not even realize their car or home
loan was rejected or their apartment application denied because
someone mistook them for a foreign militant.
A cottage legal industry has sprung up to defend people
incorrectly flagged by credit reporting agencies, which small
business rely on for credit-worthiness assessments.
Others blame OFAC, which at times provides no information
beyond a name and country of residence - and has no permanent
way to clear people wrongly tagged. Further, there is no system
for tracking complaints, making it difficult to determine the
scale of the problem.
Treasury officials say they go to extraordinary lengths to
make sure every name comes with a birthday, passport number and
place of residence. "We're not just putting Enrique Gomez on the
list (and saying) 'OK, good luck world, figure out who that
is,'" a senior U.S. official said.
POLICING 12,000 HITS A DAY
The Specially Designated Nationals List contains the names
of nearly 6,000 people and organizations. Companies can face
fines even if they do business by accident with anyone on it.
Large banks spend millions of dollars and hundreds of hours
a year devising complex automated systems to scan the list and
avoid false positives.
Bank employees then have to determine whether a potential
customer named, say, Daniel Garcia - one of the most common
names on the list - is the same person as a blacklisted Garcia
with an address in Mexico. That is challenging, given minimal
identification details provided by OFAC.
In a sign of the burden the system places on the financial
industry, one bank had 12,000 hits each day that got caught in
the OFAC filter, according to a former OFAC official who now
works with financial institutions.
"I don't think my former colleagues understand how often
that happens, I don't think they appreciate that," said the
former official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of
his dealings with clients.
"It's pretty tough being a guy named Muhammad Saleh in
America right now for a lot of reasons, but one that might be
underappreciated is that you're probably more likely to be late
with your mortgage payment because it's held up by a compliance
officer who's looking at this," he said. Saleh is a common
Arabic last name shared by a fighter for the militant group
Hezbollah, who is on the list. A customer paying a mortgage for
the first time might face a delay as a bank confirms which
'Saleh' it's dealing with.
'VERY SHODDY PRACTICES'
Smaller companies without dedicated compliance staff, such
as auto dealers, may need to pay for add-on services from a big
credit bureau to ensure they do not sell a car to a potential
drug trafficker.
Services like "OFAC Advisor," from the credit reporting
company TransUnion, generate alerts whenever a customer's name
appears to match a name on the list. But auto dealers may not
know how to deal with apparent matches other than by denying
service.
At the same time, customers may not know their names have
been flagged. That happened to Sandra Cortez, whose OFAC alert
did not appear on her credit report before going to buy a Subaru
in Colorado.
In a landmark 2007 case, an appeals court ruled TransUnion
violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act by not sharing its OFAC
alert with Cortez and not ensuring the information was reliable.
James Francis of the Philadelphia-based law firm Francis &
Mailman represented Cortez and has several other cases pending
that challenge TransUnion's OFAC matching practices.
"What I can tell you is we have not seen any improvement at
all in the accuracy standards for the consumer reporting
agencies," Francis said. "It's perilous matching, and very
shoddy practices."
TransUnion said customers can contact the company to remove
any erroneous matches. In another of Francis's cases now pending
in California, Sergio Ramirez alleges that it took him multiple
calls and two letters to learn of an OFAC alert on his credit
report and remove it.
TransUnion spokesman Clifton O'Neal referred other questions
to the Consumer Data Industry Association, a trade group for
credit agencies.
Norm Magnuson, a spokesman for the group, said it is up to
lenders to validate the information themselves. Credit agencies
also are likely to scan for "partial names" or alternate
spellings to avoid missing potential criminals, leading to a
greater number of false matches.
WHITE CARD
The San Francisco-based Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights
drew widespread attention to the problem of false matches in its
2007 report, "The OFAC List: How a Treasury Department Terrorist
Watchlist Ensnares Everyday Consumers."
Government officials say one problem is employees at
smaller lenders like auto dealerships not knowing how to tell if
they have a real match. Partly in response to the Lawyers'
Committee report, the government created a five-step checklist
for guidance, which includes checking that any hit is not
just based on a last name or first name, and calling the OFAC
hotline with more questions.
Particularly problematic are names that were put on the list
before the Patriot Act in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror
attack, before cross-checking became regular practice, and those
that were added en masse just after the attacks,
initially without birthdays attached to them.
"Fortunately it hasn't gotten to the point where if you're
going to a Giant or Safeway (grocery store), they're going to be
screening you," said Doug Jacobson, a Washington-based sanctions
attorney. "But who knows where will it end?"
Jacobson said online sales, which provide services around
the world, are likely to come under more scrutiny in the
future.
Clif Burns at Bryan Cave LLP in Washington suggested the
Treasury provide a "white card" to people who often get mistaken
for someone on the list so they do not have to prove their
identity each time they seek a loan or try to make a major
purchase.
Other lawyers point to a similar system from the
Transportation Security Administration, which provides
redress control numbers for those frequently mistaken for
someone on the "do not fly" list, a seven-digit code that allows
the government and airlines to identify someone previously
cleared.
Treasury officials say such a card could by abused by people
wanting to avoid sanctions for future illegal behavior.
Meanwhile, Zamora caught an unlikely break when he
discovered he had gone to the same elementary and high school as
the auto salesman who pulled his credit report.
"He knew about me," Zamora said, "so I walked out of there
with a car that night."
(Editing by Tim Ahmann, Martin Howell, Prudence Crowther and
