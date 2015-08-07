WASHINGTON Aug 7 As Congress considers a
controversial nuclear deal with Iran, the U.S. Treasury agency
charged with implementing related financial sanctions is at risk
of being overwhelmed by its expanding mission, former employees
and lawyers who deal with the office say.
The agency, the Office of Foreign Assets Control, is
responsible for enforcing a broad array of sanctions and for
licensing American companies wishing to do business with
sanctioned countries. Both roles will be especially critical if
some restrictions are relaxed under the proposed nuclear
agreement with Iran.
But a growing reliance on sanctions to address situations as
varied as Russia's incursions into Ukraine, cyber attacks on
U.S. businesses, and jihadist financing has increased pressure
on the agency, which is being asked to police a bigger beat
while staffing and budgets have not kept up.
Dozens of OFAC officials have left the agency in the past
four years for better-paying jobs at law offices, consulting
firms and banks, which have aggressively built up their
compliance departments in response to big fines for sanctions
violations.
"OFAC is left in a position where they can only deal with
what's five inches in front of their faces," said Erich Ferrari,
a Washington-based sanctions lawyer.
The agency has prided itself on the firepower of its small
and highly specialized staff of about 200, who collectively
oversee more than 35 sanctions programs. But the size of the
agency has also meant that each departure has an outsized
impact, former officials say.
"OFAC is a small organization that is amongst the leanest,
most productive I've seen anywhere in government," said
Elizabeth Rosenberg, a former senior advisor at the Treasury
Department who left in 2013. "There's little redundancy."
The most high-profile recent departures have included
Lorraine Lawlor, OFAC'S former chief of compliance programs who
left in 2012 for Wells Fargo ; Sean Thornton, former
chief counsel who joined French bank BNP Paribas in
2014; Eytan Fisch, former assistant director for policy who left
this year for law firm Skadden; and Adam Smith, former senior
advisor to the director who left in July for law firm Gibson
Dunn.
At least 25 other sanctions compliance officers, lawyers,
and others have left OFAC since 2011 for companies including
HSBC, Bank of America, Western Union,
PayPal, and Credit Suisse, according to a
review of LinkedIn profiles.
To be sure, the recruitment of regulators by business is a
constant in Washington, and there is no indication that the rate
of departures at OFAC is greater than at other agencies. But the
impact is particularly acute given that the agency's staff and
budget has grown little in recent years, while its workload has
increased.
At one point, OFAC staff were holding up to five happy hours
each month for departing colleagues, said David Brummond, a
former sanctions advisor who left OFAC in 2014 and is now with
law firm DLA Piper.
"It just became funny," Brummond said. "You had to schedule
it into your social calendar."
Treasury did not provide details on the agency's staffing
levels or comment on whether the agency is short-staffed for the
work it does.
"OFAC is comprised of a staff of talented individuals, and
our sanctions have become an increasingly effective national
security and foreign policy instrument thanks in large measure
to the careful work of our staff," the Treasury said in a
statement.
BIGGER PAYDAY
In some ways the problems faced by OFAC are born of the U.S.
government's success, in winning high-profile penalties against
banks for prohibited transactions with Iran, Sudan and other
sanctioned countries.
Banks have responded by beefing up compliance departments
and tapping senior OFAC officials to lead them. For example,
shortly after BNP Paribas agreed to pay U.S. authorities $8.9
billion in 2014 to resolve claims it violated sanctions, it
hired Thornton.
Some of the departed officials had served for decades and
took with them considerable institutional knowledge of how
sanctions have evolved.
OFAC employees, whose salaries top out at around $160,000
per year, can easily double or triple their pay in the private
sector. Senior OFAC officials can command up to $1.2 million per
year, said a senior compliance official at a large U.S. bank.
Since 2011, the United States has implemented 29
sanctions-related executive orders, according to a Reuters
tally, almost double the number from 2006 to 2010 when there
were 16 such orders.
OFAC staff have numbered about 170 to 200 for at least the
last five years, former officials say. In fiscal 2013, the last
year for which information is public, OFAC had a budget of about
$31 million, compared to $29 million in 2009, documents show.
Sanctions have also become increasingly complex. The
measures imposed on Russia in 2014, sanctions experts say, are
especially intricate and target specific activities rather than
broad categories of business. And while sanctions ban most U.S.
trade with Iran, they include exceptions that allow
humanitarian, medical and other business dealings.
Such business often relies on the granting of licenses, which
lawyers said can take up to a year or more to acquire.
Ferrari said a license he requested for an Iranian animal
shelter to raise funds in the United States took 18 months and
three separate applications before being granted.
Businesses sometimes give up in frustration after long waits
for OFAC's go-ahead or guidance, lawyers say.
That could present a risk for implementation of the Iran
deal, experts say. Without clear and quick guidance, businesses
and banks will likely pull back from trade with Iran, even in
areas permitted if sanctions are eased. In turn, if Iran did not
get the relief it expected from eased sanctions, it would have
less incentive to abide by the terms of the deal.
Brummond said it is already a challenge to get agency staff
on the phone to give guidance on new sanctions language and what
direction regulations might take.
"Clients want the answer whether or not OFAC answers the
phone. I try to explain to the client that I've left my fourth
voice mail," Brummond said. "I know who I'm calling on the other
side, and I know how buried they are."
