WASHINGTON Dec 17 The United States on
Wednesday slapped sanctions on Dutch and Swiss oil trading firms
for their dealings with the Syrian government, which has been
engaged in bloody civil war with opposition forces.
The U.S. Treasury put Netherlands-based Staroil B.V. as well
as two Swiss-based firms, Rixo International Trading Ltd and
Bluemarine SA, on its list of sanctioned entities, which
effectively cuts them off from the U.S. financial system.
The Treasury also put sanctions on several officials from
the firms, as well as on a company based in Syria and another
from the United Arab Emirates.
