WASHINGTON, July 21 The United States
blacklisted eight people and seven companies on Thursday for
supporting the Syrian government, assisting its weapons program,
and helping those already on the U.S. sanctions list.
The U.S. Treasury Department said its measures targeted,
among others, a shipping company used by the Syrian Air Force
and the firm's manager; a firm that supplied aircraft tires to
the Syrian defense ministry and the firm's sales manager; and a
money changer who moved funds between Syria, Russia, and Lebanon
on behalf of the Syrian government. Also on the list are two
firms and a man who had provided support to the Scientific
Studies and Research Center, which Treasury said is responsible
for producing non-conventional weapons and missiles for the
Syrian government.
The measures, the latest round of sanctions related to the
ongoing civil war in Syria, freeze any U.S. assets and prohibit
Americans from transactions with the targets.
"From expanding its weapons of mass destruction program to
inflicting horrific violence upon the Syrian people, the Assad
regime relentlessly engages in destabilizing behavior," Adam
Szubin, Treasury's acting under secretary for terrorism and
financial intelligence, said in a statement. "Treasury will
continue to act against those responsible for fueling the Assad
regime's repressive actions and dangerous weapons
proliferation."
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)