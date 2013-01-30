(Adds comment from witness and statement from fire department
about hashish)
By Marty Graham
SAN DIEGO Jan 30 An explosion from a suspected
illegal drug lab blew out walls and windows at a San Diego hotel
just across a channel from the Sea World marine animal park on
Wednesday, wounding three people, one of them critically,
authorities said.
The three people hurt in the blast were a 22-year-old man
and a 20-year-old woman in a room where drug activity was
suspected and another man in a room next door, said San Diego
Fire Department spokesman Maurice Luque. They were all
hospitalized, he said.
In the room where the blast occurred, authorities found
cannisters of butane the occupants were using to extract oil
from hashish. The man in the room lit a cigarette, which set off
the flash explosion, Luque said.
The blast blew out walls and windows in that room and the
rooms on each side of it, officials said.
San Diego police Lieutenant Joseph Ramos said the explosion
could have been more damaging if it had ignited the numerous
cannisters of butane sitting in boxes in the room.
Hotel guest Julie Jordan, 30, who was staying in a nearby
room with her friend's baby, said she felt as if "the entire
building jumped."
"I thought it was an earthquake," she said. "People were
screaming and running and there was a man burned from head to
toe, his skin was falling off. The smell was nauseating."
U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents were called to
the mid-range Heritage Inn to investigate the possibility the
explosion came from a illegal drug lab, said DEA spokeswoman Amy
Roderick.
Roderick said earlier that indications from authorities at
the scene were that it might have been a meth lab, but a later
assessment from police and fire officials suggested the drug
involved was hashish.
The hotel, which markets itself to vacationers visiting Sea
World other California attractions, is located in the Midway
area of San Diego, which is also near the city's airport and
popular beaches.
(Reporting by Marty Graham, Alex Dobuzinskis, Tim Gaynor and
Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston, Phil Berlowitz and
Andre Grenon)